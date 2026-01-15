Matt Damon brings family to The Rip premiere in New York, gets hilariously roasted by teen daughter at the red carpet

Hollywood star Matt Damon turned the spotlight into a family affair as he stepped out with his wife Luciana Barroso and their daughters for a rare red carpet appearance at the New York premiere of his upcoming film The Rip. However, the evening wasn’t without some playful drama, as Matt was roasted by his teenage daughter over the way he posed for photos alongside his close friend and co-star Ben Affleck at the red carpet. Luciana Damon, Isabella Damon, Matt Damon, Stella Damon and Gia Damon attend Netflix's The Rip New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall. Cindy Ord/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Matt Damon brings family to The Rip premiere On Tuesday (January 13), the 55-year-old actor stepped out with his wife Luciana and their four daughters, Alexia, 25, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, at the New York premiere of his upcoming Netflix film, The Rip.

Known for keeping his personal life away from public view, the actor surprised fans by posing with his family at the premiere. Three of Matt’s daughters posed with their parents on the red carpet at the event.

For the outing, Isabella opted for a fitted black dress with white straps, while Gia wore a navy blue slip dress and Stella wore a black and white polka dot dress. Meanwhile, Luciana looked elegant in a red strapless gown. Matt's stepdaughter, Alexia, was photographed with the family inside the event.

In a funny clip, which has surfaced on social media, Matt was seen being roasted by his daughter Gia for his posing skills on the red carpet.

As Matt was seen returning to his family after taking photos with Ben Affleck, Gia said to him, “Why are you standing like this?” and went on walk towards Matt with her arms awkwardly apart, mocking his pose. Meanwhile, Matt smiled in reaction and playfully copied Gia’s stance.