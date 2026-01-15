Matt Damon brings family to The Rip premiere in New York, gets hilariously roasted by teen daughter at the red carpet
On Tuesday, Matt Damon stepped out with his wife Luciana and their daughters, Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella, at the New York premiere of his film, The Rip.
Hollywood star Matt Damon turned the spotlight into a family affair as he stepped out with his wife Luciana Barroso and their daughters for a rare red carpet appearance at the New York premiere of his upcoming film The Rip. However, the evening wasn’t without some playful drama, as Matt was roasted by his teenage daughter over the way he posed for photos alongside his close friend and co-star Ben Affleck at the red carpet.
Matt Damon brings family to The Rip premiere
On Tuesday (January 13), the 55-year-old actor stepped out with his wife Luciana and their four daughters, Alexia, 25, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, at the New York premiere of his upcoming Netflix film, The Rip.
Known for keeping his personal life away from public view, the actor surprised fans by posing with his family at the premiere. Three of Matt’s daughters posed with their parents on the red carpet at the event.
For the outing, Isabella opted for a fitted black dress with white straps, while Gia wore a navy blue slip dress and Stella wore a black and white polka dot dress. Meanwhile, Luciana looked elegant in a red strapless gown. Matt's stepdaughter, Alexia, was photographed with the family inside the event.
In a funny clip, which has surfaced on social media, Matt was seen being roasted by his daughter Gia for his posing skills on the red carpet.
As Matt was seen returning to his family after taking photos with Ben Affleck, Gia said to him, “Why are you standing like this?” and went on walk towards Matt with her arms awkwardly apart, mocking his pose. Meanwhile, Matt smiled in reaction and playfully copied Gia’s stance.
“Such a cute family,” one social media user wrote, with another sharing, “Gorgeous family”. “Surrounded by beautiful women,” one wrote. Another mentioned, “I love when celebrity kids roast their parents lol.”
“His daughters ?? They are gorgeous,” one wrote. Another shared, “His girls are so pretty.”
Matt and Luciana tied the knot on December 9, 2005, after two years of dating. The pair went on to welcome their three daughters, Isabella, Gia and Stella. Matt is also the stepfather to Luciana’s eldest daughter, Alexia. The actor’s daughters last joined him on the red carpet at the premiere for his film, The Instigators, in July 2024.
Matt Damon’s upcoming work
Matt Damon will soon be seen in the film, The Rip. In The Rip, Matt is reuniting onscreen with his longtime friend Ben Affleck. They will be seen playing Miami police officers who discover millions in cash at a stash house, and explore how the police officers lose trust in each other as word of the department seizing such a large amount of money spreads.
The film also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler and is written and directed by Joe Carnahan. It is slated to release on Netflix on January 16.