Meghan Markle 'spent a small fortune' on her wardrobe' ahead of comeback, could wear 'millions in jewellery' daily

Former actor Meghan Markle, who is married to Britain's Prince Harry, is making a bid at a grand comeback into showbiz. This year is meant to be Meghan's year in entertainment as she re-enters television with her own cookery show. A new report from InTouch Weekly states that she has already spent a lot of money just on her clothes. (Also read: Prince Harry wants a ‘hybrid’ relationship with Royals as Meghan Markle continues to ‘dominate’) Meghan Markle is best known for her starring role in Suits.

Meghan Markle spends a fortune on clothes

The report quoted a source claiming that Meghan has already “spent a small fortune upgrading her wardrobe” as she prepares to be more in the public light ahead of her comeback. The source says, “Meghan has always loved designer clothes and fancy things, but the crowd she’s fallen in with in Montecito are next-level rich, and that has absolutely raised the bar for her when it comes to her own style. They all have stylists and think nothing of wearing hundreds of thousands in jewellery, if not millions, on a day-to-day basis.”

The report says that Meghan wants to look the part and fit in with Los Angeles's elite crowd. Harry and Meghan bought a $14.65 million 9-bedroom Mediterranean-style mansion in LA in June 2020. It is situated in one of the city's most affluent neighbourhoods, and Meghan is now keen to fit in.

“That means looking the part at all times. That’s why she hired an A-list stylist because she needs to exude quiet luxury at all times, and that does take a lot of effort, not to mention a ton of money. But in her view, it’s crucial to building this aspirational brand, people need to want to emulate her and that means she’s got to look the part of a Princess,” says the source.

Meghan Markle's comeback

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan was a successful actor, best known for her starring role in Suits. In 2020, Meghan and Harry moved to the US, leaving behind their duties as members of the British royal family. They appeared in Harry & Meghan, a Netflix docuseries, in 2022. Since then, Meghan has been gearing up for a comeback. As part of her deal with Netflix, Meghan announced her new series, With Love, Meghan, last month.

Netflix described the show as an “inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.” The trailer was released in January, and Meghan returned to Instagram after years to promote the show. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.