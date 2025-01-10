Mel Gibson reveals his Malibu home gets 'completely toasted’ in LA wildfires: ‘Its emotional’

Mel Gibson revealed Thursday that while he was appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, discussing his predictions about the end of civilization, his Malibu home was burning to the ground in the California wildfires. The actor shared that he was unaware of the destruction unfolding at the time, as the fire rapidly spread across the area, threatening his property along with many others in the region. Mel Gibson's Malibu home was destroyed by California wildfires while he recorded a podcast with Joe Rogan. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Mel Gibson loses house in LA wildfires

In a phone interview with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports, he shared, “I was kind of ill at ease while [Rogan and I] were talking because I knew my neighbourhood was on fire. I thought, ‘I wonder if my place is still there.’ But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there.”

While Gibson was in Austin, Texas, recording his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast Thursday, devastating wildfires were sweeping through the Los Angeles area. As he discussed the potential end of civilization, fires raged across the region, with seven people confirmed dead and more than 10,000 buildings destroyed. The flames spread rapidly across a 25-mile area north of downtown Los Angeles, as five large fires continued to blaze, causing widespread destruction, as reported by AP.

As he narrated the situation of his home to NewsNation, a visual of the ruins remaining from his once luxurious home was displayed including, a low stone wall, a pair of chimneys and their fireplaces, a few random metal framing supports, and a surprisingly insubstantial pile of burned bricks and other rubble, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Gibson revealed that he never come across a place “so perfectly burnt” and described it as “completely toasted.”

Mel Gibson’s gets emotional about his house

Talking about his now burnt house, Gibson expressed, “It’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional.” He later added, “I lived there about 14, 15 years, so it was home to me, and I had a lot of personal things there that I can’t get back … everything from photographs to files to just personal things that I had from over the years.”

He flew to Austin right when the winds had started to pick up and teased that a fire broke out every time he stepped out of the city. He revealed that the wildfire had come perilously close to his Malibu home in the past, getting within a few hundred yards of the property. However, this time, the damage was far more severe, with the destruction leaving his home looking like "the city of Dresden, Germany, after it was bombed during World War II," he added.

However, on a positive note, he said, “But you know, hey, and that can all be replaced, these are only things, and the good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way.”

Even the family chicks which were locked inside a coup were also miraculously saved from the fire.