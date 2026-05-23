Meryl Streep’s husband Don Gummer reacts to her dating rumours with Martin Short: ‘At peace’

Fans were left stunned in 2023 when veteran actor Meryl Streep revealed that she had quietly separated from her husband, sculptor Don Gummer, six years earlier in 2017. This was followed by photos of her getting cosy with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short in 2024, quickly sparking dating rumours. The rumoured relationship soon came under scrutiny as Streep, who is quite private when it comes to her private life, is still not legally divorced from Don despite being separated for several years.

Meryl's husband on her and Martin Short's romance

Meryl Streep and Martin Short in a still from Only Murders in the Building(Photo: X)

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Recently, a report about Don’s reaction to Meryl’s new relationship surfaced online. The Daily Mail quoted an insider claiming that Don had to “come to terms with the end of his marriage.” According to the report, Don was initially worried about how their children would react to the separation, as the split shattered the family’s long-standing “together forever” image. For the unversed, Don and Meryl share three daughters — Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer, Louisa Jacobson — and a son, Henry Wolfe.

The insider reportedly told the publication that after years of honest conversations, the family has now understood that the change was necessary and has finally “reached a place of mutual respect,” something that “definitely didn’t happen overnight.” The report further claimed that Don is now “genuinely at peace” with Meryl’s rumoured relationship with Martin Short because enough time has passed since their separation, which has changed “his perspective.”

Why is Meryl Streep still married?

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{{^usCountry}} The source further claimed that Meryl has not “officially moved forward with a divorce largely for financial and logistical reasons,” because the couple share significant assets and properties. According to the report, it is “far easier to remain legally married than to go through the complicated and expensive process of dividing properties, investments, and everything tied to their lives together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source further claimed that Meryl has not “officially moved forward with a divorce largely for financial and logistical reasons,” because the couple share significant assets and properties. According to the report, it is “far easier to remain legally married than to go through the complicated and expensive process of dividing properties, investments, and everything tied to their lives together.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The website also stated that since the former couple continue to have immense respect for each other, they have chosen to navigate their separation “privately and amicably while remaining married.” Reportedly, they also wanted to avoid spending enormous amounts of time, money and emotional energy untangling their shared responsibilities and assets through a formal divorce process. Meryl Streep’s work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The website also stated that since the former couple continue to have immense respect for each other, they have chosen to navigate their separation “privately and amicably while remaining married.” Reportedly, they also wanted to avoid spending enormous amounts of time, money and emotional energy untangling their shared responsibilities and assets through a formal divorce process. Meryl Streep’s work front {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the work front, Meryl Streep has returned to her iconic character of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film also stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the work front, Meryl Streep has returned to her iconic character of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film also stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. {{/usCountry}}

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meryl streep Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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