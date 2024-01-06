Meryl Streep says Margot Robbie’s Barbie ‘saved the movies and all of our jobs’ last summer

Meryl Streep attended the Palm Springs Film Awards recently and was all praise for Greta Gerwig’s Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie. The actor and director had previously worked together for the 2019 film, Little Women. Meryl took to the stage and spoke about the satirical comedy that was the highest-grossing film of 2023, with $1.4 billion tickets sold. (Also Read: Golden Globe Awards 2024: When and where to stream live) Barbie released in July and Meryl Streep believes it saved Hollywood(Warner Brothers/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

“Saved our jobs”

Billie Eilish and Finneas became the first songwriters to win the Chairman’s Award for What Was I Made For? from Barbie. Meryl took to the stage after their win and said, “I just want to say to Billie and Finneas that you have delivered the Barbie love bomb. You’ve saved the movies last summer and all of our jobs. You’ve delivered joy to countless generations and genders of people. You should surf that wave, kids, until you’re old and deserve to be jaded like me.”

Barbie makes it big after Top Gun

Steven Spielberg had similar praise for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick last year. When the ET director ran into the actor at the Oscars nominees luncheon, he thanked him for keeping movie theatres alive post the Covid-19 pandemic. “You saved Hollywood’s a** and you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, Top Gun: Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry,” he said.

Barbie nominations

Barbie is nominated for nine Golden Globes, apart from 18 Critic’s Choice Award nominations. The soundtrack has earned 12 Grammy nominations, with What Was I Made For? shortlisted for in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars, apart from Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night and Ryan’s I’m Just Ken.

No sequel

Despite the film’s massive success, there’s no sequel in the works because the film was made as a standalone feature. However, there are a whopping 14 films based on Mattel toys in the works. Films based on American Girl Doll, Barney, Christmas Balloon, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Thomas The Tank Engine, Uno, View Master and Wishbone are in development, according to Variety.

