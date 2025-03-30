Mikey Madison marks debut on SNL, takes major swipe at her stripping skills after Oscar win: Watch

On March 29, Mikey Madison made her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live where she was joined by Morgan Wallen who appeared as the musical guest for the episode. Maddison's appearance on the show comes just weeks after she received an Oscar for Best Actress because of her role in Anora. During her opening monologue, she joked about her stripper skills in the award-winning film. In her SNL debut, Mikey Madison humorously addressed her Oscar-winning role in Anora.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Madison pokes fun at her stripping skills in the SNL monologue

In her monologue, Madison explained, that she “did my own stunts for the film, including the dancing” and continued, “So, it does kind of bother me when people assume it wasn't actually me on the pole, cause it was, and I can prove it right now." Earlier this season of SNL, she was previously parodied by Heidi Gardner, as reported by People magazine.

Madison then made her way to a stripping pole nearby and stood there as the scene transitioned to another person who was wearing a long black wig and a sparkling dress similar to the actor’s. The person performed a pole dance routine which included handstand and more. Once the routine was completed, the real Madison appeared on screen again, flipped her hair and winked towards the camera.

Madison in SNL sketches

In the recent episode, Madison also played roles in various SNL sketches such as playing a candidate for jury duty and as a doctor who is struggling with a midwife during delivery time. In one sketch she also played the part of a student in an acting class who as an over-the-top teacher.

Elsewhere, Wallen performed I’m The Problem and Just In Case from his upcoming album which is yet to be released. His forthcoming album is titled I’m The Problem. He last appeared on the show in December 2020 when he made his musical guest debut.