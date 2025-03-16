Menu Explore
Millie Bobby Brown addresses criticisms she received for alternate British and American accents

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 16, 2025 06:59 PM IST

Millie Bobby Brown addressed the criticisms she received for changing her accent, alternating between a British and American style of speaking.

Actor Millie Bobby Brown addressed the criticisms she received for changing her accent, alternating between a British and American style of speaking, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (Also read: Millie Bobby Brown says jibes on body 'got to her', she tried 'changing herself for masses': I’m disgusted)

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Netflix's "The Electric State" Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre on March 11, 2025 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Millie Bobby Brown attends the Netflix's "The Electric State" Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre on March 11, 2025 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What Millie said

While on the SmartLess podcast, as quoted by the outlet, the Stranger Things star discussed the criticism she's received for alternating between a British and American accent.

"That was such a huge thing for a minute. I actually call it the 'accent-gate' because it's so frustrating because that was everywhere. Like for a second, everyone was talking about my accent, and they had a real problem about it. And I was like, 'Guys, I'm married to an American.'" (Brown married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024.)" said Millie as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Given that Bongiovi's family speaks in American accents, Brown said she tends to follow suit because she's surrounded by them.

‘What I hear is what I do’

"When I'm around his family, I immediately go into, like, an American accent. But then I was just in England, and then the second I hear my mom and dad's accent, I just go right back," the Stranger Things actress said as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

She also called her profession the reason for her change of accent.

"You want me to play these characters, but you expect me not to morph into people. What I hear is what I do. It's all part of it," said Millie in a podcast, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

It was not the first time that the actress addressed the criticisms around her accent. As per The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview last year with internet personality Max Balegde, the actress Millie echoed similar statements,

"I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set, and I'm an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people!"

Millie Bobby Brown will be next seen in Stranger Things season 5.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
