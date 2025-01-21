Mission Impossible 8 director says audience member almost had a heart attack during early screening of Tom Cruise film

Director Christopher McQuarrie is teasing new updates about the new Mission Impossible film that is set to release in theatres this Summer. The director says audience will be feeling the thrills in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise. In an interview with Empire's upcoming issue, as reported by Games Radar, the director said that at an early screening of the film, an audience member ‘almost had a heart attack.’ (Also read: Tom Cruise in talks to make Days of Thunder sequel, expand Mission Impossible) Tom Cruise in a still from Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

What Christopher McQuarrie said

In the interview, the director talked about the film and said, "We had a small screening and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.' And I thought, 'I guess we did something right.'” Christopher McQuarrie has directed every movie in the film series since Rogue Nation.

Tom Cruise, who stars as Ethan Hunt, is no stranger to death-defying stunts in the Mission Impossible films. If the first teaser trailer was any indication, the star has done it again with a series of high-octane action sequences. In one scene, he is seen diving underwater and entering a submarine.

More details

The action film, budgeted at $400 million, has seen a number of delays during production. The eighth part is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The 2023 film marks the return of Tom as protagonist Ethan Hunt. The production was delayed by the Hollywood writers’ strike in July 2023.

Along with Tom, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning will also star Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning will be released in theatres on May 23, 2025.