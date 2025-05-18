Mission Impossible 8 box office Day 1: Tom Cruise delivers biggest Hollywood opener of 2025, better than any Marvel film

Mission Impossible 8 box office Day 1: Tom Cruise showed special love for India and India has given it back twice over. The actor released his latest movie, Mission: Impossible-- The Final Reckoning in India, six days before the rest of the world. And Indian audiences have given it a handsome opening collection, the biggest for any Hollywood movie in 2025. Mission Impossible 8 box office Day 1: Tom Cruise has once again had a bumper opening in India.

On Saturday, release day, Mission Impossible 8 collected ₹17.5 crore at the box office, as per a report on Sacnilk.com. It registered an overall 75.61% English occupancy. For context, Mission: Impossible-- Dead Reckoning opened at ₹12 crore back in 2023.

The opening collection is better than any Marvel movie that release in India this year, including Captain America Brave New World ( ₹4.2 crore) and Thunderbolts* ( ₹3.8 crore). It is also better than opening day collections of a few big Hindi movies also. These include Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 ( ₹7.5 crore) and Sunny Deol's Jaat ( ₹9.50 crore).

A Minecraft Movie, the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, opened at ₹2 crore in India. Disney's Snow White fared even worse at ₹65 lakh.

About Mission: Impossible--The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, with Christopher McQuarrie once again at the helm. McQuarrie has directed every instalment in the franchise since Rogue Nation. The seventh and eighth films were originally titled Dead Reckoning – Part One and Part Two, but the eighth has since been renamed following the release of the seventh.

Joining Cruise are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film hit Indian theatres on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mission: Impossible--The Final Reckoning review

The HT review read, “The eighth instalment of Mission: Impossible is director Christopher McQuarrie's unabashed tribute to his friend and arguably the greatest action star there ever was. To Cruise's credit, he shoulders that responsibility quite wonderfully. In a day and age of CGI-laden, convoluted thrillers. The Final Reckoning is a throwback to the 'good old days', where simplicity and action triumphed. And Tom Cruise is at the centre of it all, in what is his most emotionally charged performance in years. In every frame, he reminds you why he is who he is, and that the great ones can elevate even an average film to a work of art.”