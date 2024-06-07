Monkey Man OTT release date: When and where to watch Dev Patel's masterpiece

Good news for the fans of the action thriller who missed the theatrical release or simply were waiting to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes. After a successful show run at the box office, Dev Patel’s debut directorial, Monkey Man, is all set to release on the OTT platforms. Two months after its release in theatres, the dates of the OTT release were announced. Dev Patel's directorial debut: Release date, where to watch and more (REUTERS)

Monkey Man: Release date and where to watch

Monkey Man will premiere on the streaming platform Peacock TV. According to KOIMOI, the movie will be available to stream on the American video streaming service on Friday, June 14, 2024. As a bonus for the fans waiting for the movie, the film will also get an additional digital release three days prior, on June 11, 2024.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Patel’s first directorial garnered a lot of international acclaim upon its theatrical release. The story’s narrative, sociopolitical commentary and gripping action sequences were appreciated by money. Intriguing enough, the physical release will feature an alternate opening, alternate ending and some deleted and extended cuts of the films.

Also Read: Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton stars team up for the famous novel adaptation, and we are excited

About Monkey Man

During the world premiere of Monkey Man, back in April, Patel mentioned that the film is inspired by the stories he heard in his childhood. The movie follows the journey of a forest villager who sets out to take revenge on the figures of authority who did him wrong. Patel is the main protagonist of the film along with other cast members, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Adithi Kalkunte.

Also Read: Movie Review: Glen Powell gives big leading man energy in ‘Hit Man’

Monkey Man’s box office collection

The movie was a commercial success and the numbers churned out by the movie at the box office went on to prove it. It did a good business of $34.5 million upon its release across the globe. With the production of a budget of $ 10 million, it was evident that the movie made its production cost and then some.