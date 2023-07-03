Movie marathon plan for the 4th of July? Add these 10 movies to your watch list to channel your inner patriotism

There is no better way to spend the 4th of July if not with your loved ones, and what better way to do so than having a movie marathon to celebrate Hollywood and its lifestyle? Here are 10 movies to add to your watch list to make the most of your 4th of July in 2023. The United States will celebrate 247th anniversary of its independence on 4th July. (Getty Images)

On number 10, we have got ‘Born on the Fourth of July', directed by Oliver Stone, starring the ‘Top Gun Maverick’ and the fearless Tom Cruise. He plays the role of Ron Kovic, and the story revolves around the life of a veteran soldier and post-trauma patient.

On number 9, it's ‘Independence Day', a 90s blockbuster directed by Roland Emmerich featuring Will Smith. The plot of the story is based on an alien invasion that takes place on the 4th of July, and as intense as the movie progresses, it sure does bring a happy ending towards the end by putting values of global solidarity in the face of universal threat standing out amidst the explosions.

On number 8, it's 'Glory', a film by Edward Zwick. It is a historical epic that focuses on the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry.

If fans were to choose a movie that would have a former president who turned America into a land of equal opportunity, 'Lincoln' might just be the right movie for you on number 7. Daniel Day-Lewis's role as Lincoln made quite the difference in this masterpiece.

It would seem incomplete to commemorate the occasion without this film, and hence ‘Harriet’ is a must watched film by Kasi Lemmons featuring Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. Harriet an inspirational story associated with America's constant pursuit of Independence.

Team America: World Police is one of the iconic action comedies of the 2000s. The story revolves around Team America trying to put an end to North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. An absolute fun-filled comic and just the film to get your movie marathon started.

On number 4, we have ‘Top Gun'. An iconic movie by Tony Scott and Joseph Kosinski. It comes under films that could be played on loop, and it gets better every time you watch it. To make it even more interesting, the sequel to the second part of the film was released on May 22.

On Number 3 we have ‘About My Father’ a master piece by Laura Terruso featuring Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro, showcases cultural clashes between father and son eventually understanding the true meaning of family.

It's never too late to squeeze in a little motivational energy into life, and what movie could bring that kind of energy if not the ‘Rocky’ sequel? Till date, the movie remains one of the most electrifying sports movies of all time.

And for the finale to bring in a feeling of pride and owing to what a true super hero means, Chris Evans story as an amateur soldier turning into the symbol of America, ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ a must-watch film.

