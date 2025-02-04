Neil Gaiman ‘coerced former-nanny in sexual services’, new lawsuit claims

A former nanny who previously worked for The Sandman famed author Neil Gaiman and his estranged wife, musician Amanda Palmer, has filed a federal lawsuit against Gaiman, accusing him of human trafficking under the Trafficking Victim Protection Act. Scarlett Pavlovich, a former nanny for Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer, has sued Gaiman for human trafficking and sexual abuse.. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(HT_PRINT)

The nanny, Scarlett Pavlovich, has also alleged that Gaiman engaged in “coerce sexual services”, assault, rape, and coercion. She is among several women who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the Sandman author.

Earlier this month, she spoke on the record to Vulture, just months after the British podcast Master released six episodes detailing accusations of sexual assault from five different women against Gaiman.

The former nanny is seeking damages to be determined at trial, which, according to the lawsuit, are “reasonably believed to be in excess of $1,000,000.00.”

The author has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity.

Pavlovich claims ‘Gaiman’s alleged behaviour was intended to coerce sexual services’

Pavlovich claims she was first raped by Gaiman in February 2022, after being asked to babysit the couple’s son at their Waiheke home. The lawsuit details further instances of alleged sexual violence, which reportedly occurred while she was employed by the couple. Although she was promised payment for her work, Pavlovich asserts that she did not receive compensation until months after her employment had ended.

Pavlovich's legal team filed the lawsuit in Wisconsin, where Gaiman owns a home, and named both Gaiman and Palmer as defendants. According to the lawsuit, Palmer was aware that Pavlovich was “economically insecure” and struggling with mental health challenges.

The complaint alleges that Palmer “knowingly recruited Scarlett to come to Waiheke with the intention of obtaining Scarlett’s uncompensated labor,” and describes Pavlovich as an “economic hostage to Palmer and Gaiman.”

“Gaiman’s alleged behaviour was intended to coerce sexual services and free childcare from Scarlett by causing her to believe that if she did not perform such labour and services, she would suffer serious harm or physical restraint,” the complaint states.

It further alleges that the musician “recklessly disregarded the fact that Scarlett would be forced to endure commercial sex acts committed by Gaiman.”

“Palmer was sufficiently aware that Gaiman was likely to target Scarlett that she warned Gaiman to stay away from Scarlett before she brought Scarlett to Gaiman’s house as a babysitter. Yet Palmer never warned Scarlett of the known danger posed by Gaiman. Had Palmer warned Scarlett of the known danger posed by Gaiman, Scarlett would never have agreed to babysit Palmer’s child at Gaiman’s house,” the complaint read.