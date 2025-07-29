Netflix confirms Eric Bana's Untamed Season 2: Here's what we know so far

Netflix has officially greenlit a second season of Untamed, the hit wilderness crime drama that cracked the platform’s Top 10 shortly after its debut. According to Tudum by Netflix, fans will not have to wonder what is next for Turner, the hardened ISB agent from Yosemite. He is back, but he is no longer in his comfort zone. Eric Bana plays the lead in Netflix's Untamed.(X/Netflix)

Eric Bana on Untamed Season 2 being greenlit by Netflix

“I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life. The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey,” Bana told Tudum. Bana will reprise his role in a new setting with a fresh mystery to crack. And this time, Turner won’t be the one who knows every trail and trick in the book.

Untamed Season 2 plot

Season 1 ended with Turner walking away from Yosemite - both physically and emotionally. After solving what may have been the hardest case of his career, he needed distance. And that’s where season 2 picks up. “He’s been to a lot of parks. He’s been busy. This will be the latest and it'll be more impactful for him,” co-creator Mark L. Smith told Tudum.

Unlike Yosemite, where Turner practically lived and breathed the terrain, the new location will throw him off-balance. “Turner was so comfortable in Yosemite. Now we’re putting Kyle on his back foot, making him very uncomfortable,” Smith said.

Expect the park itself to play a major role. Just like last time, the landscape is more than just a setting - it is part of the storytelling. Elle Smith, co-creator, added: “Each national park has such a different cultural identity, geographical identity. Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what's so fascinating.”

Will familiar faces return?

No word yet on whether Kyle’s former teammates from Yosemite - like Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago) - will appear again, but the door’s open. “We’re trying to figure that stuff out because my God, we loved our cast,” Smith said. What we do know: Turner’s going to meet an all-new set of characters in this unfamiliar park. Some will help. Some might not.

But all of them will push his story forward. The new mystery will match the terrain, too. “We can make the case organic to a different kind of park and not have someone just fall off another mountain,” Smith explained to Tudum.

FAQs:

1. Is Untamed coming back for season 2?

Yes, Netflix has confirmed a second season.

2. Will Eric Bana return as Kyle Turner?

Yes, he is set to reprise his role in the new season.

3. Where is season 2 of Untamed set?

It takes place in a new national park, different from Yosemite.

4. Will any characters from season 1 return?

The creators are exploring options but have not confirmed yet.

5. What’s different about the new season?

Turner will be out of his element in a new park with unfamiliar terrain and people.