Netflix unveils In Your Dreams trailer: Release date, voice cast, synopsis and all you need to know

Sometimes, your dreams are all you have. And sometimes they are all you want to run away from. Netflix's upcoming animated film In Your Dreams tries to capture the bizarre middle ground—the one where dreams spiral into chaos, comedy and just enough emotions to make you care.

The trailer for In Your Dreams is loud, wild, and full of food… literally. Released by Netflix on Thursday, the teaser kicks off with a pair of siblings finding an old book titled The Legend of the Sandman.

From there, it turns into a rollercoaster ride through a candy-coloured dream world, all while Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams plays in the background. Think zombie breakfast food, floating pancakes, or that weird situation where you are suddenly naked in public. Yes, they have put it all in.

What is In Your Dreams about?

At the heart of In Your Dreams are Stevie and her brother Elliot. The two are not just trying to survive this surreal dreamland - they are on a mission. If they can push through the madness (which includes a very sarcastic stuffed giraffe and the queen of nightmares herself), the mysterious Sandman has promised them something pretty big: their dream of having a perfect family.

From the looks of the trailer, the animation by Kuku Studios is quirky, colourful and a little chaotic. You can feel the energy pop right off the screen. Between doughnut towns and shadowy monsters, the visuals walk a fine line between dream and disaster.

Check out the trailer below:

In Your Dreams cast

The film features a voice cast as diverse as the dreams themselves. Craig Robinson lends his voice to Baloney Tony, the cheeky giraffe with a mind of his own. Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho and Zachary Noah Piser round out the cast.

The creative team behind the film is just as impressive. In Your Dreams is directed by Alex Woo and co-directed by Erik Benson, from a script the duo wrote together based on a story by Woo and Stanley Moore. It is produced by Timothy Hahn and Gregg Taylor, with music composed by John Debney.

Director Alex Woo on making an animated ‘dream movie’

Making a movie about dreams isn’t new. But actually, finishing one? That’s rare. Speaking to Variety during a footage screening and panel discussion at Netflix on June 6, Alex Woo said, “A dream movie in the animated space has sort of been a white whale. I think every animation studio in the world has had a dream movie in development at some point over the last couple decades, but none of them have ever been made, because I think nobody could figure out how to give a dream movie stakes.”

He added, “I really wanted to make a movie that explores the question of: What do you do when your dreams actually don’t come true? How do you find hope? How do you keep moving forward in life?”

FAQs

Q: When does In Your Dreams release on Netflix?

A: The animated comedy is set to premiere on November 14.

Q: Who are the lead characters in the film?

A: Stevie and Elliot are the central characters - two siblings navigating a surreal dream world.

Q: Is this movie suitable for kids?

A: Yes, the film is a comedy adventure packed with fun visuals, emotional moments and lots of playful chaos - perfect for family viewing.