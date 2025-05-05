Nick Jonas' reaction to a girl saying, ‘I am Priyanka Chopra’s biggest fan' will melt your heart. Watch

Nick Jonas has never shied away from expressing his love for Priyanka Chopra, consistently setting ultimate couple goals. The couple have been quite open in their praise for each other. A recent interaction between the singer and a fan, who spoke to him about his wife and actor Priyanka, has surfaced online—and fans can’t stop gushing over his sweet response. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra kisses and hugs Nick Jonas, cheers for him as he performs on stage at US event. Watch) Nick Jonas has the sweetest reaction to a girl claiming to be Priyanka Chopra's biggest fan.

Nick Jonas replies to a girl calling herself biggest Priyanka Chopra fan

In the video now circulating on the internet, Nick can be seen signing autographs after his Broadway show The Last Five Years. As he was signing, a girl called herself “Priyanka Chopra’s biggest fan”. To this, Nick had the sweetest response, earning him the title of 'best husband' yet again from fans. With a smile on his face, the singer replied, “I’m her biggest fan—how could you beat me?” The fan was quick to reply, calling herself Priyanka’s second biggest fan.

Fans loved Nick’s charming reply. One commented, “Aww, that’s so sweet.” Another wrote, “National jiju, you are the best.” A third added, “They both adore each other.” Yet another said, “Eagerly waiting to see them rocking the Met Gala red carpet tomorrow.”

This isn’t the first time Nick has expressed his admiration for Priyanka. In 2024, when Priyanka shared a throwback video highlighting her dance performances throughout her career, Nick commented on the post: “Baby, I’m your biggest fan—forever and always.” His response had fans swooning once again.

In the Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown's musical The Last Five Years, Nick stars alongside Adrienne Warren. The story explores the relationship between up-and-coming novelist Jamie Wellerstein and struggling actor Cathy Hiatt. Priyanka attended the opening night of the show and was all praise for husband and singer Nick.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s film SSMB 29, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is touted to be an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones and is currently under production. Apart from this, Priyanka also has Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, which is set to release on Prime Video on July 2. She also has the sequel to the Russo Brothers’ series Citadel in the pipeline.