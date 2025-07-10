Night at the Museum reboot announced, social media users slam the idea: ‘It’s a big no’

The Night at the Museum franchise, which was brought alive by Ben Stiller and Robin Williams' comedic skills 20 years ago, is set for a reboot. However, the news hasn't exactly sparked excitement on social media, with many users even expressing disappointment about the revival of the film series. The Night at the Museum franchise kicked off in 2006.

Night at the Museum set for reboot

As per Variety, a Night at the Museum reboot is in the works at 20th Century Studios, with 21 Laps Entertainment getting Tripper Clancy onboard to pen the script. At the moment, the story remains under wraps, but it is believed that the film will narrate a fresh tale from the corridors of the museum with new characters.

Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce for 21 Laps. Emily Morris will oversee the project for the company.

The Night at the Museum franchise kicked off in 2006. It was followed up with three follow-ups: Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009), Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) and the animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (2022). ShawnLevy directed the first three films, while Matt Danner helmed Kahmunrah.

Ben Stiller starred in the first three movies as museum night security guard Larry Daley, who discovers that the historical exhibits come alive at night.

The franchise also featured late Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Ricky Gervais, Mickey Rooney, Brad Garrett, Dick Van Dyke and Rami Malek also starred. The fourth film, which debuted on Disney+, featured a new cast including the voices of Joshua Bassett, Jamie Demetriou, Gillian Jacobs and Zachary Levi. The three live-action films grossed over $1.3 billion collectively at the global box office.

Fans react

Fans are voicing their discontent over the Night at the Museum reboot on social media, arguing that some classics should be left untouched. Some are calling for Hollywood to focus on creating original content rather than rehashing old favourites.

“Who asked for a night at the museum reboot,” wrote one, with another mentioning, “As the cape movies continue to fail, Hollywood is pivoting to stale franchise remakes like Night at the Museum, National Treasure, and toy movies like Hot Wheels. They are totally flailing. Meanwhile streaming continues to eat their lunch”.

“There could never be a night at the museum without my kings robin williams and rami malek,” read one comment, with another reading, “I enjoyed the night at the museum movies but this just seems unnecessary.”

One fan shared, “Hell no, DO NOT TOUCH NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM”, with another sharing, “New National Treasure, new Night at the Museum, reboots, “readaptations”, “reimaginings”… can anyone get funding over $10mill for anything original?”

“No, absolutely NOT. I grew up with those movies and the creators are just going to ruin it all. The thought of any more parts died with Robin. It wont be Night at the museum without our loved characters. Stop remaking and adding parts to movies that DONT NEED it. It ended perfect,” one wrote.

Another social media user added, “A Night at the Museum remake is a big no no. It's a bad idea all around. Fricking Disney and 20th Century Studios! Come up with new ideas from this franchise. Instead of doing a remake of ANATM, do an animated series, spinoff movies, or prequel movies and some shorts”.