'No one knows that I was involved with those people,' Megan Fox reveals 'horrific' experiences with ‘very famous people’

Megan Fox has opened up about her past abusive relationships with some very famous people that she has kept secret. Actress Megan Fox opens up about abuse in relationships in new poetry book(Instagram)

‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress has written a book of poetry called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, where she explores themes of abuse and toxicity in her relationships.

She spoke to Good Morning America on Tuesday and said that she had been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically abusive ones in her life.

“I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, who were horrific people. And also very famous — very famous — people,” Fox said.

“But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

Fox is engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, and has three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

She told GMA that her fiancé encouraged her to write a poetry book. She also said that she did not publish some of the poems she wrote because they were too revealing for a known person.

“Some of it is too much when you’re a known person,” she said. “If I had the freedom of just being a poet and people not really wanting to dig too much into my personal life, I would have included more entries like that.”

One of the poems in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, titled “oxycodone and tequila”, describes a scene of domestic violence. She writes about being hit, spit on and choked by a man who is “delusional and possessed”.

She writes, “you hit me / again / and again / i recognize the familiar taste of blood on my tongue.”

She also writes about being covered in scratches and bite marks, and being trapped by the man who falls asleep on top of her. “you fall asleep on top of me so that i can’t call my family or the police,” she writes.

Fox, who also writes about having a miscarriage in the book, said that some of her poetry is literal and some is allegorical, but “all of it is something women can relate to.”

She said that relationships are not pretty, but are complicated and sometimes a war. She said that through a wound, there is a chance to grow and become stronger and more whole.

She announced the book in August and said: “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.”

She added: “My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems is available now wherever books are sold.