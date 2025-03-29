Noah Centineo sparks concern among fans with his new look after his sobriety journey

Noah Centineo's recent appearance at the Warfare premiere in Los Angeles has left fans concerned about his dramatic new look. The 28-year-old actor, who has recently been linked to Zoe Kravitz, appeared exhausted, with noticeable dark circles under his eyes and pale skin. Fans have shared their concerns on social media, wondering if everything is alright with the actor’s health. At the Warfare premiere, Noah Centineo's dramatic new look sparked fan concerns about his health. (Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: BTS's Jungkook makes one of the largest donations to wildfire relief efforts in South Korea

Centineo’s new look sparks concern among fans

Centineo, who recently opened up about his journey to sobriety, stepped onto the red carpet in an all-black suit with blue lining and a black tie at the premiere. The actor, known for his clean-shaven look, sported a bushy beard. His appearance was noticeably different, with chapped lips and slightly unkempt, gelled hair, drawing attention from fans, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A fan wrote on X, “I really miss Noah Centineo’s clean-shaven look it reminded me of Peter Kavinsky. “ A second user wrote, “What happened to Noah Centineo?!”

On the red carpet, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor was spotted joking around with his co-star Adain Bradley, enjoying the lively atmosphere. Noah plays the role of Brian in Warfare, a film set to hit theatres on April 11. The movie follows a platoon of Navy SEALs on a perilous mission in Ramadi, Iraq. Other cast members, including Joseph Quinn, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, and Michael Gandolfini, were also at the premiere.

Also Read: Good American Family: Where is Natalia Grace now? Did The Barnetts ever go to jail?

Centineo on his sobriety journey

Centineo shared his sobriety journey in February with the world which began in his early twenties. In an episode of Chicks in the Office podcast, he revealed, “I was so unhappy. I was able to pay my bills for the first time. I was completely financially stable and secure. I was working regularly, and I was doing a lot of drugs. Nothing crazy. I was doing drugs a lot. And drinking all the time, every day and I was young.”

He continued, “I was 20 years old and I had been doing that for a couple years. So, I had a career that I was proud of. I was making enough money to pay my rent and put a little bit away. You would think I should be super stoked and super happy, and I just wasn’t.”

Centineo admitted that he began drinking again around the time of To All The Boys: Always and Forever released in 2021 but he was determined that it was not something he wanted to keep in his life.

He shared, “One day I woke up and the world looked different. It felt like it was the same world, but I was looking at it, and it felt like something had broken a little bit, and it scared me," as reported by Daily Mail.

The actor added, “I realized that I needed to dry out, sober up and take a look at myself and take inventory to see what that change was. And to get back to myself. You get to really confront things. If you’re drinking you don’t really have to worry about things. It’s a good way to numb yourself or self-medicate. And then you have to find healthier ways to deal with those things.”