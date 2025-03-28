BTS's Jungkook makes one of the largest donations to wildfire relief efforts in South Korea

BTS's Jungkook has stepped up to support wildfire relief efforts in South Korea with a generous donation of 1 billion KRW. The K-pop idol who is currently enlisted in the military for his mandatory service has made one of the largest donations for the cause. Jungkook's generous donation will aid wildfire victims and improve conditions for firefighters, while other BTS members also contribute.(YouTube / HYBE Labels)

Jungkook donates to wildfire relief efforts in Korea

On March 28, the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association announced that Jungkook, a member of BTS, has donated 1 billion KRW (around $680,000 USD) to assist with wildfire relief in South Korea’s Gyeongbuk and Gyeongnam regions. This marks the largest known donation by any public figure since the wildfires started earlier in the week.

Out of the K-pop singer’s generous donation, 500 million KRW will be used to provide aid to people who have lost their homes and residences to the wildfire that has been ravaging several areas of the country. Meanwhile, the other 500 million KRW will be allocated to raise awareness and enhance the working conditions of firefighters who are tirelessly battling the fires. This funding aims to support those on the front lines and ensure they have the necessary resources and recognition for their efforts, as reported by AllKpop.

In 2023, the Seven singer donated 1 billion KRW to Seoul National University Children's Hospital to help fund medical treatment for children from low-income families and support the hospital's integrated care centre initiatives, ensuring access to vital healthcare services for those in need.

Donations by other BTS members

Earlier this week, other members of BTS also made significant contributions to the wildfire relief efforts. J-Hope, SUGA, and RM each donated 100 million KRW (approximately $68,000 USD) to support those affected by the devastating fires in South Korea. J-Hope and RM directed their donations to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, while SUGA contributed to the Korean Red Cross.