Olivia Munn reveals her mother has breast cancer, a year after her own cancer diagnosis: ‘Even more heartbreaking’

Actor Olivia Munn has revealed that her mother, Kim Munn, is fighting breast cancer a year after she announced her own diagnosis. The actor had been open about her journey with breast cancer and how she beat her own battle with the deadly disease. Olivia Munn with her mother Kim Munn, who is fighting breast cancer.

Olivia's post

In a new post on Instagram on Thursday, Olivia shared a picture with her mom and wrote in the caption, “My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. You may know that when I talk about my own battle with cancer I bring up the Lifetime Risk Assessment test that saved my life. I never would’ve predicted it would save my mom’s life as well. ❤️”

In the post, she shared a long note to share the details. It began, “After my own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, I urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test. My mother scored 26.2%. Her yearly mammogram had just come out clear but because of that high score I insisted she get an MRI. Shortly after that MRI, my mother was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her 2 breast cancer. From my mom being there after my double mastectomy to me being there after hers. From me having to find an oncologist, to my mom and I sharing one. I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking.”

‘She’s handled all of this with bravery and humor’

She went on to add, "I want to say how proud I am of my mom. She’s handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy she tried to do laundry and make dinner- she’s insane.)”

Last year, Olivia had revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. Olivia was a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and her movie credits include Magic Mike, The Predator, Office Christmas Party and X-Men: Apocalypse.