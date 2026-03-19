One year after death, Val Kilmer brought back with AI for new film As Deep as the Grave

Nearly a year after his passing, late Hollywood star Val Kilmer is set to return to the screen in an unexpected way. The actor has been digitally resurrected using generative AI for an upcoming film titled As Deep as the Grave. Val Kilmer died April 1, 2025 at the age of 65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (AP)

Val Kilmer resurrected by AI Back in 2020, Val was cast as a Catholic priest, Father Fintan, in what was then titled Canyon Of The Dead. However, the actor’s cancer worsened, preventing him from filming any scenes in the much-delayed film. Now, six years later, one year after Val’s death, the late actor is set to return to the screen with the film, which has been renamed to As Deep As The Grave. It has been made possible by generative AI. The first look of the film has also been released.

“He was the actor I wanted to play this role. It was very much designed around him. It drew on his Native American heritage and his ties to and love of the Southwest. I was looking at a call sheet the other day, and we had him ready to shoot. He was just going through a really, really tough time medically, and he couldn’t do it,” says the film’s writer and director Coerte Voorhees.

As per Variety, it was done with the actor’s permission and the support of his family and estate. His family is supportive of the movie and provided the production with younger images of him to use. The outlet also reports that the estate was also compensated.

“His family kept saying how important they thought the movie was and that Val really wanted to be a part of this. He really thought it was important story that he wanted his name on. It was that support that gave me the confidence to say, okay let’s do this. Despite the fact some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted,” added Coerte.