Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan's film mints 17 crore in India, takes earning to over 31 cr

Oppenheimer, which released in theatres on Friday, continues to soar at the box office in India. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film has minted ₹17 crore on the second day of its release. (Also Read | Oppenheimer viewer shares upsetting experience of watching the film in IMAX front row: ‘Funhouse mirror for three hours’) Cillian Murphy plays the porkpie hat- and cigar-loving physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

Cast of Oppenheimer

In Oppenheimer, actor Cillian Murphy essayed the lead role while Emily Blunt was seen as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer. Actor Matt Damon played the role of General Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project. Robert Downey Jr played Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission. Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek also star in the film.

Oppenheimer's collection so far

As per a Sacnilk.com report, Oppenheimer earned ₹17 crore nett in India on the second day of its release for all languages (early estimates). The film garnered ₹14.50 crore on day one of its release. While the English version of the film earned ₹12.75 crore, the Hindi version minted ₹1.75 crore. Currently, the total earnings of Oppenheimer stand at ₹31.50 crore. Oppenheimer released on the same day in theatres as Barbie in the biggest clash of Hollywood summer blockbusters.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a biopic set during World War II and follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer's work and life. Known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, Robert Oppenheimer helped invent nuclear weapons during second World War. The film is set during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would destroy the world, yet he pushed the button.

Oppenheimer's review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The dense first hour of Oppenheimer is a task to follow, as we’re assaulted with information and thrown into a frenzy of names, places, and events in quick, furious succession. Robert’s teaching days of introducing quantum mechanics to the US, his proximity to the communist party, his turbulent relationship with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), him getting involved with the war against the Nazis, and being brought on to the Manhattan Project. All together. All at once. A film that demands all of you, in order to keep up. Oppenheimer is not a movie that tells a story as much as one that expects you to know that story in order to entirely engage with it."

