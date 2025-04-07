Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron drops major hints about directing next James Bond movie ‘in his own way’

It has been four years since the last Bond movie, No Time to Die, was released, and now fans are eagerly awaiting the next James Bond film—especially since Amazon acquired the franchise. Rumours have been circulating that Alfonso Cuarón will direct the next instalment, and the filmmaker has finally addressed whether this is true. (Also Read: Alfonso Cuaron joins Aamir Khan in Oscar campaign for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies) After four years, fans await the next James Bond film as Alfonso Cuarón is in talks to direct. He expressed a desire to revisit the story in his unique style, marking a potential new era under an Oscar-winning filmmaker.(Getty Images via AFP)

Alfonso Cuaron on directing the next James Bond film

According to World of Reel, during a masterclass at the Paris Cinéma Club, Alfonso confirmed that he is in talks to direct the next James Bond film, saying, “There is indeed this project under discussion, and I have a desire — if it happens — to revisit this story in my own way.”

About Alfonso

While Alfonso did not officially confirm his involvement, he expressed interest in signing on. If he comes on board, the new Bond era would begin under the direction of an Oscar-winning filmmaker. Alfonso is a renowned director, best known for critically acclaimed films such as Gravity, Children of Men, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. His last major directorial project was the partly autobiographical Roma in 2018. The Bond film would mark his return to directing.

Actor Daniel Craig gained fame playing James Bond in five films of the franchise. Apart from him, seven actors have played James Bond on screen including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. However, after announcing that No Time to Die would be his final outing, the search for a new Bond has been ongoing since 2023.

For the uninitiated, Amazon bought MGM Studios in 2022 for USD 6.1 billion. Speaking about Amazon’s acquisition, Michael G. Wilson said in a statement, “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”