Paris Hilton reveals there are 100k explicit deepfake images of her, slams AI porn: 'They sold my pain for clicks'

Actor, reality star, and billionaire heiress Paris Hilton reiterated her stance against artificial intelligence-generated deepfake porn on the internet. On Tuesday, Paris shared a video on social media that featured clips from her speech at the Capitol from earlier this year, as well as a new testimony backing the Defiance Act, a bill that aims to give survivors of AI porn a legal remedy. Paris Hilton has doubled down on her support to AOC's Defiance Act. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello,File) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Paris supports the Defiance Act Paris had joined House Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Laurel Lee at the Capitol in Washington DC in January to lend support to the Defiance Act. In the video shared Tuesday, Paris is seen speaking at the dias. She says, “I know today that there are over 100,000 explicit deepfake images of me made by AI. Not one of them is real, not one of them is consensual.”

Paris first faced online sexual abuse over two decades ago after a sex tape featuring her and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked onto the internet. Paris sued the company that released the tape, Kahatani Ltd., for $30 million for violation of privacy and emotional distress. Referring to the 2003 scandal, she added, “They sold my pain for clicks, and then they told me to be quiet, to move on, to even be grateful for the attention. Too many women are afraid to exist online or sometimes to exist at all. Now, I have a daughter. She is just two and a half years old, and I would go to the ends of the earth to protect her. But I can't protect her from this. Not yet! And that's why I am here. I am Paris Hilton - a woman, a wife, a mom, a survivor, and what was done to me was wrong. I will keep telling the truth to protect every woman, every girl, every survivor now and for the future.”