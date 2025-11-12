Pope Leo XIV reveals his 4 favourite movies as he prepares to host Hollywood royalty. Where to watch them.

Pope Leo XIV , the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has revealed another side to his personality. In a video released, he has listed his four favorite films. The clip was posted by Variety just a few days before the Pope hosts some of the leading names of Hollywood at the Vatican in a special audience at the Apostolic Palace. Pope Leo XIV met Hollywood star Robert De Niro and his daughters recently.(REUTERS)

Pope Leo XIV’s favourite films

In the video, shared by Variety on their social media page, the Pope said: “My four favorite films – ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, Jimmy Stewart, from 1946; ‘The Sound of Music’, from 1965, with Julie Andrews; ‘Ordinary People’, the year was 1980, the stars were Donald Sutherland and Mary Tyler Moore; ‘La Vita E Bella’, 1997, Roberto Benigni.”

Ordinary People- The film is available to rent on Prime Video.

It's a Wonderful Life- The Christmas classic can be rented on Prime Video and Google Movies.

The Sound of Music- Fans can visit JioHotstar to stream the musical.

La Vita E Bella- The Roberto Benigni film, which means Life is Beautiful in English, can be rented on Prime Video.

Also read: Tom Felton returns as Draco Malfoy in his Broadway debut with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, leaves audience roaring

Hollywood stars to visit Pope Leo XIV

The people expected to meet the pontiff include names such as Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Viggo Mortensen, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Monica Bellucci, Spike Lee, George Miller, Giuseppe Tornatore and Gus Van Sant.

The event is being organized by the culture office of the Vatican. The Pope, according to Variety, “has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema… exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values.”

Last week, the religious leader met with veteran actor Robert De Niro and his two daughters – Julian De Niro and Drena De Niro. The first-ever Pope to have emerged from the United States is certainly making some original moves when it comes to movie stars.

Also read: Revealed: Why Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian removed Meghan Markle-Prince Harry pics from 70th birthday bash

Pope Leo documentary

A documentary called ‘Leo from Chicago’ has been made on the life and times of the current Pope by The Vatican Dicastery for Communication, the Vatican News website informs. It says that three journalists - Deborah Castellano Lubov, Salvatore Cernuzio and Felipe Herrera-Espaliat – have together produced this documentary.

It looks at the life of Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, and his journey towards reaching the highest papal office. Interviews, footage and pictures bring alive the journey of the first American to reach this office. The 52-minute documentary is available on YouTube.

FAQs

Who is the current Pope?

Pope Leo XIV is the current pope.

Which films did the Pope name as his favourites?

He cited It’s A Wonderful Life by Frank Capra and The Sound of Music by Robert Wise among his favourites.

Who was the previous pope?

Pope Francis was the previous pope.