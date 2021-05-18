Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra's Text For You co-star Sam Heughan calls her 'so beautiful, so wonderful'
Priyanka Chopra's Text For You co-star Sam Heughan calls her 'so beautiful, so wonderful'

  • Sam Heughan, the star of the hit television drama Outlander, will soon be seen with Priyanka Chopra in Text For You.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:49 AM IST

Scottish actor Sam Heughan is in 'awe' of Priyanka Chopra. The two will soon be seen together in the upcoming romantic comedy, Text For You.

In a recent interview, Sam spoke about Priyanka and how she was a good human being. "I’m such in awe of her! She’s so beautiful, so wonderful... such a good human being," he told ET Canada.

Sam and Priyanka play a couple brought together by text messages in Text For You. Priyanka plays a woman whose fiance has recently died. She continues to send messages on his phone but is surprised when she gets a reply. Except it is from Sam's character, who now owns the same phone number and has suffered a similar heartbreak.

Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse. In October, Priyanka took to social media to announce the film, and wrote, “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!”

Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili also star in the film while Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas has reportedly shot for a cameo.

Also read: Nick Jonas reveals details of his bike accident after reports of hospitalisation, says he has a cracked rib

Sam is best known for his work on the long-running romantic period drama Outlander. Priyanka, meanwhile, has multiple projects in the pipeline. She will be seen with Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 and is currently shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel with Richard Madden. She also has a dance reality show titled Sangeet, which she will executive produce with Nick, another project with Mindy Kaling and a film on Osho aid Ma Anand Sheela.

She was last seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, both of which, released on Netflix.

