Priyanka Chopra to be honoured at Gold Gala 2026 alongside Jet Li, Simu Liu

Gold House announced on its official Instagram account that the fifth edition of its annual Gold Gala will be held on May 9 this year. They also announced that at the gala, Priyanka will be handed the Global Vanguard Honor. Jet Li and Simu Liu will be honoured with the Gold Legend Honor and Gold Mogul Honor, respectively. Charles Melton, Eileen Gu, and Revathi Advaithi will also be honoured at the gala.

Every year, the Gold House, a non-profit member-driven collective, comes together to celebrate Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders from various fields, including entertainment. At the upcoming fifth Gold Gala, Priyanka Chopra will be honoured alongside Jet Li and Simu Liu.

“What began as a community milestone has become the definitive worldwide Asian Pacific cultural convening—and this year, it goes even further,” they wrote, making the announcement. A portion of the caption also reads, “Over 650 leaders across industries will gather to honor the 2026 #Gold100 List around this year's theme: A New Gold World—a call to build shared abundance in an era increasingly defined by division.” EJAE, Theresia Gouw, HUMAN MADE, Tejasvi Manoj, Jen Lee, and Brett Bolton will speak at the gala.

Bowen Yang will open the gala with a monologue, and Deli Boys’ stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan will open the second half. Hayley Kiyoko will also perform.

Recent work Priyanka has been busy producing, executive producing and performing in Hollywood films of late. In 2025, she starred in Prime Video’s Heads of State and The Bluff, and also produced the latter film. The actor has also starred in films such as the Baywatch reboot, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again.

Priyanka had a successful career in Bollywood, making a name for herself with films such as Aitraaz, Krrish, Dostana, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Don, Agneepath, Barfi!, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, and more. After the 2016 film Jai Gangaajal, she ventured into Hollywood and made a career there. The actor is now returning to India after years.

SS Rajamouli’s next epic Varanasi, after the successful RRR, will star Mahesh Babu, Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Mahesh plays Rudhra in the film that will see Prithviraj as the antagonist, Kumbha. Priyanka plays the mysterious Mandakini in the film. The film’s first glimpse showed her dressed in a saree while firing a gun. Even Rudhra’s first glimpse showed her in similar attire. The film will be released in 2027.