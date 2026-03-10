Quentin Tarantino hits back at Rosanna Arquette for calling use of N-word in his films ‘racist’: You took the money…

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is not okay with actor Rosanna Arquette criticising his use of the N-word in his films during a recent interview. Tarantino has fired a sharp response at Rosanna, slamming the actor for speaking negatively about a project that contributed to her earnings, calling the move a “lack of class.” Rosanna Arquette worked with Quentin Tarantino on Pulp Fiction.

Quentin Tarantino hits back Tarantino responded to Rosanna through a letter, calling her out for trashing the film and showing “a decided lack of class, no less honour.”

“I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of? Do you feel this way now? Very possibly,” the writer-director wrote in his statement, addressed directly to Rosanna.

Tarantino continued, “But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honour. There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues. But it would appear the objective was accomplished. Congratulations.” Rosanna starred in Tarantino's 1994 cult classic, Pulp Fiction, which was one of the films she criticised in her intervuew

What did Rosanna Arquette say During an interview with Deadline, Rosanna spoke out against Tarantino, criticising what she describes as the excessive use of the N-word in his movies. Rosanna also reflected on her experience of working with Tarantino on Pulp Fiction, saying that the repeated inclusion of the slur “not art” but “racist and creepy.” In the movie, Rosanna played Jody, wife to Eric Stoltz’s drug dealer character Lance, and appears in scenes with John Travolta’s Vincent Vega.

While acknowledging the film's influence and iconic status, the actor expressed disagreement with Tarantino’s approach to racial language in dialogue.

“It's iconic, a great film on a lot of levels. But personally I am over the use of the N-word. I hate it. I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass. It's not art, it's just racist and creepy," Rosanna said.

Tarantino’s use of racial slurs has been a longstanding point of debate. The N-word appears repeatedly across several of his films, including The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained, and Jackie Brown. Critics argue that the director often uses it excessively, with filmmaker Lee Daniels noting, “Quentin is infatuated with that word,” and that not all African Americans view it as “trendy or slick.” Daniels also cited earlier Tarantino films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as examples.