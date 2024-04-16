Randeep Hooda says ‘no one talked about’ his Extraction performance in India

Randeep Hooda may be basking in the success of his directorial debut Swatantra Veer Savarkar now, but he still has a gripe with how his 2020 Hollywood film, Extraction, was received in India. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said while received tremendous praise internationally, no one in India talked about his Extraction performance. (Also Read – Randeep Hooda on losing 32 kg for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: ‘I absolutely could have died’) Randeep Hooda starred with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.

What Randeep said

“Nothing happened in India. No one even talked about it in India, except a few media persons. “That role turned out to be great. I got a lot of appreciation internationally. Everyone asked, ‘Who is this actor?’ They also saw a lot of my past films,” said Randeep. He added that he consciously chose to play the action part because conventionally, Indians are associated more with non-violence, and not action.

"I wanted to play a disruptor in Extraction since I had the choice. If you go out of the country and look at India from their perspective – and we have to thank Gandhiji for it – that we aren't considered physically strong. We're given the roles of taxi drivers, 7-Eleven clerks, doctors, technicians. So when I was given the opportunity to have a brawl with Thor (Chris Hemsworth's role in Marvel Cinematic Universe), then I consciously took it up,” added Randeep.

Randeep in Extraction

Randeep played Saju, an associate of Mahajan (Pankaj Tripathi), who's taked to get back his son Ovi from the tough protagonist Tyler Rake (Chris). He engages in a fist fight with Tyler on the streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Hindustan Times review of Extraction described Randeep as “excellent” and his character as “fascinating, Samurai-like.” “He’s a tree of a man, but also enigmatic and cool, with a moral code hidden underneath the combat gear,” it stated. Extraction was directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Russo Brothers.

Randeep also mentioned in the interview that he's planning to direct an action flick next.

