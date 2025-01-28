Menu Explore
Reese Witherspoon says Legally Blonde convinced a jury she was a real lawyer: 'They fully made me the foreman'

ANI |
Jan 28, 2025 09:35 AM IST

Actor and film producer Reese Witherspoon recently recalled how starring in the 2001 movie Legally Blonde affected her experience serving on a jury.

Actor and film producer Reese Witherspoon recently recalled how starring in the 2001 movie Legally Blonde affected her experience serving on a jury, reported People. (Also read: Legally Blonde turns 20: Reese Witherspoon celebrates with rare BTS photos, see here)

Legally Blonde is based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name.
Legally Blonde is based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name.

Reese Witherspoon on jury duty experience

"Well listen, I did not want to do jury duty," said Witherspoon during the recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, adding, "But I remember it was after Legally Blonde. It was probably like seven years after Legally Blonde, I got called for jury duty and it was in Beverly Hills."

She continued, "I thought, 'Surely they're not gonna pick me.' They picked me for a long trial, y'all. It was probably two weeks. I was on the jury."

"That's not that long," fellow guest and You're Cordially Invited costar Will Ferrell chimed in, to which Witherspoon replied, "Okay, Ferrell." Ferrell continued, "I thought you were going to say a month."

"No listen, it was two solid weeks every day going in," Witherspoon said. "And I was watching it and it was a dog bite case but it was very clear, I was very invested in this case." She added, "We went every day, and then we went to deliberation, and so at the very end, they say, 'Okay, well, somebody in this group has to be the foreman,' and they all unanimously are like, 'Her.' "

"I was like, 'Y'all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn't finish college,' " she said. "I played a lawyer in a movie once but they fully made me the foreman and I started realizing people don't know much about the law."

Witherspoon continued, "If you get picked for jury duty, please do it," adding that "some bad stuff goes down there," reported People.

About Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde is a 2001 comedy starring Witherspoon as a sorority girl who enters the Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. In the process, she overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer. A sequel - Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde - was released in 2003. A third film was being developed as early as 2019 but has been stuck in pre-production since the pandemic.

