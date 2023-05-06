RHOBH Star Erika Jayne's mysterious disappearance sparks rumors of cast shake-up

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have never been short of drama, and season 13 is shaping up to be no different. The latest buzz surrounding the show is centered around Erika Jayne, who was conspicuously absent from a group dinner scene during the cast's trip to Barcelona, Spain. Erika Jayne at her Las Vegas residency announcement event at Bootsy Bellows on April 19, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.(AFP)

Despite the absence of the "Pretty Mess" singer, the rest of the cast didn't let that dampen their spirits as they shared several snaps of their Spanish adventure on social media. From strolling hand in hand along the pier to posing playfully with a Spanish guitar player, the ladies were clearly having a great time.

However, fans were quick to notice Erika's absence from the group dinner scene filmed at Les Quinze Nitz restaurant in Barcelona. Some fans speculated that Erika may have been demoted to a "friend of" the cast or even removed from the show altogether.

Others came up with more plausible explanations for her absence, such as Erika having to leave early to prepare for her upcoming Las Vegas residency. According to Variety, her show, "Bet it All on Blonde," is set to kick off at the House of Blues Las Vegas on August 25, 2023. It's possible that Erika may have needed to prioritize her work commitments over the filming schedule.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Erika has gone missing during a cast trip. In March 2023, the RHOBH cast traveled to Las Vegas, and Erika was missing from a photo shared by Dorit Kemsley. Kyle Richards later posted the same photo with an edited GIF of Erika, poking fun at her absence.

Despite the speculation surrounding Erika's status on the show, there's been no official confirmation from Bravo yet. Fans will have to wait until the new season airs to find out the reason behind Erika's absences from the group outings.

Some fans have also suggested that Erika may be going through personal issues, given the ongoing legal drama surrounding her ex-husband, Tom Girardi. The former lawyer is currently facing multiple lawsuits and accusations of embezzlement, and Erika has been caught up in the controversy.

Whatever the reason behind Erika's absence, it's clear that RHOBH fans are eagerly awaiting the new season to get some answers. The show has never shied away from drama, and Erika's mysterious disappearances have only added to the intrigue.