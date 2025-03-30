Menu Explore
Richard Chamberlain dies: All on Shogun actor's ex-husband Martin Rabbett, net worth and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 30, 2025 09:17 PM IST

Richard Chamberlain, renowned for his roles in 60s miniseries like The Shogun, passed away at 90.

The leading actor of the 60s, Richard Chamberlain was known as the inf of the miniseries with his projects like The Shogun and The Thorn Birds. The actor passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, March 29 at local time (10:15 GMT Sunday) in Waimanalo, Hawaii, confirmed by his publicist Harlon Boll, as reported by Variety.

Richard Chamberlain passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, March 29. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)
Richard Chamberlain passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, March 29. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

Chamberlain's relationship with Martin Rabbett

Following the unfortunate news of his passing away, Chamberlain's ex-husband, Martin Rabbett described him as an “amazing and loving soul” in a statement. He added, “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure,” as reported by BBC.

Chamberlain kept his homosexuality hidden for a long time until he released his memoir titled Shattered Love in 2003 where he revealed that he was gay. His relationship with his Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold co-star Martin Rabbett bloomed in 1977. The pair eventually moved in together in Hawaii in 1986. After years of being together, they parted ways in 2010. Shortly after, the Shogun actor relocated to Los Angeles, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Chamberlain's net worth

While Chamberlain's exact net worth is yet to be revealed, according to CelebrityNetWorth, the actor bought an oceanfront property in Maui town of Kihei, Hawaii for $3.5 million and soon began constructing the mansion that stretched across 6,000 square feet. However, in September 2011, he sold the property which he finished building in 2005 for $13.8 million.

The original price asked by Chamberlain for the mansion was $19 million. The half-acre property features six bedrooms, a screening room, a spa, a library, a chef’s kitchen, and a two-bedroom carriage house.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
