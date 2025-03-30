Joe Rogan fumes at US media for downplaying Elon Musk’s NASA astronauts rescue; SpaceX CEO says ‘They’re evil’

Joe Rogan blasted the US media for not giving proper credit to Space X CEO Elon Musk for rescuing NASA astronauts, who were stranded in space for nine months. Joe Rogan called Elon Musk "super genius" as he praised SpaceX CEO's NASA astronauts rescue mission.

On March 18, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore safely landed back on Earth following an unexpected and prolonged nine-month stay on the ISS. Waving and grinning, the pair stepped out of their SpaceX Dragon capsule and touched down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

They initially took off for an eight-day test trip of Boeing's Starliner capsule. However, NASA kept them on them ISS due to technical problems, including as helium leaks and engine failures, in Starliner.

Joe Rogan calls Musk ‘super genius’, regrets less coverage on NASA astronauts rescue

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan regretted the absence of coverage what he described as a major milestone in space exploration.

“They're trying to sh*t on everything he does and hide all the good stuff,” Rogan stated. “You didn't hear a peep about Elon rescuing those astronauts. That should have been livestreamed on all of the news all day long.”

Highlighting the fact that NASA needed Musk's firm to carry out the rescue, he said, “It should have been a huge national event. We're finally going to rescue the astronauts who were trapped in the space station .........And this super genius, Elon, is the guy who figured out how to go get them.”

He went on to say that Musk's company rescued the astronauts as nobody else did so. “We had to rely on his company and you don't hear sh*t about it. It's crazy!”

Musk reacts to Joe Rogan's statement

Agreeing with Rogan, Musk asserted that the media is deliberately underestimating his achievements while disseminating unfavorable stories about him.

“The goal of the left is to destroy my influence. So they relentlessly push negative propaganda about me like the fake Nazi stuff and ignore anything positive. They are evil,” Musk wrote.