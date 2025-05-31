Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Rihanna's dad, Ronald Fenty, passes away at 70. How close was the singer to him?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 31, 2025 11:12 PM IST

Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's father, was with his family in Los Angeles at the time of his passing.

Rihanna is mourning the loss of her father, Ronald Fenty, who has passed away at the age of 70.

Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, has passed away at 70 after a brief illness in Los Angeles. (badgalriri/Instagram)
Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, has passed away at 70 after a brief illness in Los Angeles. (badgalriri/Instagram)

Starcom Network, a media outlet based in Rihanna’s native Barbados, first broke the news. Fenty died in Los Angeles after “a brief illness.” While the official cause and exact date of his death haven’t been made public yet, sources told Starcom that Fenty’s family was by his side around the time he passed.

{This is developing news. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Saturday, May 31, 2025
