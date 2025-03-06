Robert Downey Jr is "writing backstory, costume ideas" for Avengers Doomsday, reveal directors Russo Brothers

Since his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold, Robert Downey Jr seems to be taking an active role in how his new character - Victor von Doom - shapes up. As anticipation builds for the next chapter in the Avengers saga, the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, are offering a glimpse into the preparation process behind their upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday. (Also read: Robert Downey Jr. 'intends to sue' future Marvel executives if they use AI to recreate his iconic Iron-Man for MCU) Robert Downey Jr is set to play Victor von Doom in Avengers Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr had famously played Tony Stark aka Iron in over half a dozen MCU films from 2008-19. Now, he will appear as the over-arching nemesis for the Avengers in the new saga.

Robert Downey Jr in Avengers Doomsday

In a recent interview with Deadline, Joe Russo shared just how dedicated Downey is to this transformative role. "It's a very intense process developing the character," said Joe, adding, "He's so immersed in it. He is so dialed in." This level of commitment from Downey is something that his co-director Anthony Russo fully acknowledges, adding, "That's the kind of artist he is. That's the kind of actor he is."

Joe Russo further elaborated on Downey's deep involvement in shaping his character, revealing that the actor is actively engaged in creating a backstory and coming up with costume ideas.

"I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character," Joe said, as per Deadline. The announcement that Robert Downey Jr would return to the MCU as Doctor Doom sent shockwaves through the fanbase when it was made at last year's Comic-Con.

It marks a significant shift from his iconic role as Iron Man, a character he portrayed for over a decade. Fans will get their first look at Downey's Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, slated for release on May 1, 2026, with the follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars set for May 2027.

Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell to return too

In addition to Downey's return, the Russo brothers confirmed other exciting castings for Avengers: Doomsday.

According to Deadline, Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly returning to the MCU in an undisclosed role, and Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as Agent Peggy Carter. The Russo brothers, who previously directed Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War, are once again at the helm.

(With ANI inputs)