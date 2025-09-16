Robert Redford dies at 89: All on wife Sibylle Szaggars and children

Robert Redford, the celebrated actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, passed away at his Utah home at 89. His publicist, Cindi Berger, told NBC that his family has requested privacy at the moment. He is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and two kids from his previous marriage. Robert Redford passes away at 89, all about the Hollywood icon’s family.(REUTERS)

Robert Redford’s life shaped by loss and resilience

Redford and his first wife, historian Lola Van Wagenen, had four children. According to People, their first child, Scott Anthony Redford, who was born in 1959, died of sudden infant death syndrome at the tender age of just two and a half months.

Reflecting on the loss some decades later, Redford confided that though he and his wife went forward, the hurt was never completely gone. The couple went on to have and raise three more children: Shauma, James, and Amy.

Robert’s daughter, Shauna Jean Redford, born in 1960, pursued a career in the arts after graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder. Shauna, who has also played a role in sustaining the Sundance Institute, founded in 1981, married writer Eric Schlosser. The pair have two children: Mica and Conor.

His other daughter, Amy Hart Redford, born exactly a decade later, is a director, producer, and actor. Amy has helmed feature films, television episodes, and music videos. Amy, who is also a mother to three daughters, has spoken about the challenges of being a single mother while working in a male-dominated industry, the People report added.

Meanwhile, the life of his son, David James 'Jamie' Redford, who was born in 1962, was taken up with melding social activism with documentary filmmaking. He made and directed films about matters of environment and health, including The Kindness of Strangers, drawn from his own liver transplant experiences. David died of cancer in 2020 and co-founded The Redford Center, a nonprofit, with his father.

Redford grandkids continue legacy of storytelling

Several of Redford’s grandchildren are now artists and filmmakers themselves. David’s son Dylan is an accomplished filmmaker who has worked with the Sundance Institute and co-leads The Redford Center. His sister Lena Redford is a filmmaker and voice actor. Mica and Conor Schlosser, Shauna's children, are pursuing jobs in the creative industries. Even though Eden and her twin sisters are still young, Amy's daughters are already growing up in an artistic family.

