Selena Gomez shares adorable pic of Benny Blanco amid Theresa Marie cheating rumors

Selena Gomez shared an adorable photo of beau Benny Blanco amid rumors about him cheating on her with Theresa Marie Mingus, the singer's long-time friend and former assistant. In the image, Blanco can be seen playing with the couple's family dog and his nephew. Selena Gomez shared a photo of Benny Blanco amid cheating rumors(Instagram)

This comes days after fans noticed that Gomez had unfollowed Mingus on Instagram. The last time the two were seen together was at a March 10 birthday party. A TikTok video showing Blanco dining with his fiancée's former assistant at a Los Angeles restaurant resurfaced. Some fans claimed that Mingus was seen at the music producer's house ‘often’ when Gomez was not present. However, there are no pictures of the alleged visits.

Selena Gomez posted a photo of Benny Blanco on her Instagram story(Instagram/Selena Gomez)

A TikTok video further accused Blanco of subscribing to Mingus' OnlyFans account. However, there is no evidence to back the claim.

Fans also noted that Mingus posted about Blanco being named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, which some interpreted as suspicious given the timing and rumors. As of now, Mingues follows both Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on Instagram.

“Benny allegedly subscribed to Theresa's OnlyFans page, leading Selena to UNFOLLOW her friend on IG,” one fan said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“If it’s true that Benny Blanco is cheating on Selena Gomez, why do women choose ugly men bruh. Ugly men cheat like a usual suspect. Attractive men don’t. 🤣” another one added.

“if i ever hear one more thing about benny blanco cheating on selena i’m going to lose it,” a third fan tweeted.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco release album

Meanwhile, Gomez has released a music album with Benny Blanco, titled: ‘I Said I Love You First... And You Said It Back’.

In an Instagram post promoting the album, the singer posted a BTS video. She wrote in the caption: “I love you, now say it back! I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back with @itsbennyblanco is out now along with the official music video for Talk.”