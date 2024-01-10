Selena Gomez's romantic relationship timeline: Navigating love from Justin Bieber to Benny Blanco

During her time as a young Disney star, Selena Gomez garnered attention for her endearing romance with teen heartthrob Nick Jonas. Following their separation, the singer entered into an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber that spanned eight years, concluding for good in 2018. Subsequently, Gomez was romantically linked with other notable figures, including Zedd, Charlie Puth, The Weeknd, Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, and Zayn Malik. Selena Gomez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024(AP)

Currently, Gomez is reported to be dating music producer and longtime friend Benny Blanco. The two collaborated on her latest track, Single Soon, which released in August 2023.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Let's take a closer look at a timeline of her romantic relationships.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jones live in concert(Instagram/nickjonas)

Gomez was initially linked to Nick Jonas in 2008, having met through their shared Disney Channel connection. Although the couple parted ways in 2009, they soon reignited their romance. Rumours of a reconciliation circulated in early 2010 after they were spotted together in February. However, their renewed relationship was short-lived, as they split up a month later.

Justin Bieber

In early 2009, Justin Bieber, who had previously declared Selena Gomez as his celebrity crush, was introduced to her when his manager, Scooter Braun, reached out to Gomez's mother. The duo's relationship took a romantic turn towards the end of 2010 when they were seen leaving an IHOP together, arm-in-arm.

Over the next year, the couple was frequently spotted together, attending events and walking several red carpets. However, in November 2012, after nearly two years together, the couple decided to call it quits.

In August 2014, Gomez and Bieber rekindled their relationship, even sharing photos on social media to confirm their renewed connection. However, their on-again romance was short-lived, as by November of the same year, they once again called it quits and went separate ways.

Justin Bieber gives fans a tour of his tour bus.(Instagram/justinbieber)

In October 2017, Gomez and Bieber sparked reconciliation rumors once again, marking what would be their final attempt at rekindling their relationship. However, just days after going public, the couple faced a turning point and decided to part ways for the last time.

Charlie Puth

In March 2016, rumors circulated that Gomez was romantically involved with her We Don't Talk Anymore collaborator, Charlie Puth. Puth later confirmed the speculation, acknowledging that the duo indeed had a brief romantic fling.

The Weeknd

Gomez first crossed paths with The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where both artists were performers. However, it wasn't until 2017 that their relationship took a romantic turn. In May of that year, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. Despite appearing cozy in early September, Gomez and The Weeknd decided to go their separate ways just a month later.

US actress and singer Selena Gomez for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards 2024(AFP)

Benny Blanco

In December 2023, Selena Gomez appeared to confirm her relationship with Benny Blanco through a series of comments on Instagram. In response to a fan posting a photo of the couple, Gomez expressed, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." In another comment, she referred to Blanco as the "best thing that's ever happened" to her.