Steven Universe sequel Lars of the Stars in development with Prime Video

It’s been five long years since fans said goodbye to Steven Universe, but the magic clearly isn’t over yet. The animated universe that gave us gems, fusion and unforgettable soundtracks is set to expand this time, with a twist no one saw coming. Lars of the Stars: Steven Universe gets a sequel with Prime Video(Steven Universe)

Enter Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars, a spin-off show that takes the spotlight away from Steven and hands it over to Lars Barriga. The pink-haired space pirate (and former donut boy) is now front and centre of his very own adventure. The new series is reportedly being developed at Prime Video, making it the first Steven Universe project not to premiere on Cartoon Network.

The announcement was made at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where creator Rebecca Sugar shared the news in her signature style-right after a live performance of an original song she wrote for Adventure Time, reported The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

What is Lars of the Stars about? Space mischief, secrets and smuggling

According to the official logline, the upcoming series will follow Lars as an “eternal teenager and space outlaw” leading a ragtag pirate crew. Their adventures involve smuggling contraband, dodging galactic law and uncovering “the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire.”

It sounds like a far cry from Beach City’s slice-of-life episodes, but if the original show taught us anything, it’s that Rebecca Sugar doesn’t do boring. Ian Jones-Quartey, supervising director of the original, joins Sugar as an executive producer, with Cartoon Network Studios backing the project.

Although it hasn’t officially gone to series yet, the buzz at Annecy and the platform shift to Prime Video indicate that Lars' journey through the stars is very much in motion.

What else dropped at Annecy?

It wasn’t just Steven Universe making headlines. Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe brought the goods.

Among the biggest reveals? Adventure Time: Side Quests, a new spin-off diving into more of Finn’s earlier solo adventures. Meanwhile, Teen Titans Go! received a Season 10 renewal, continuing its reign as the longest-running DC animated show.

Also spotted: new visuals for Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends, the preschool reboot of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends; The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, a Hulu revival of The Amazing World of Gumball; and SuperMutant Magical Academy, the Adult Swim adaptation of Jillian Tamaki’s cult webcomic.

FAQs

1. Was Steven Universe LGBTQ?

Yes, Steven Universe was widely praised for its LGBTQ+ representation, including characters like Garnet (a fusion of two female-presenting gems in a romantic relationship), and for addressing gender identity and non-traditional family dynamics.

2. Why did they stop making Steven Universe?

The story reached its intended conclusion with Steven Universe Future, which served as an epilogue to the original series. Creator Rebecca Sugar said it was the right time to let the characters rest and give the story closure.

3. Is Steven Universe appropriate for kids?

Yes, though Steven Universe explores complex emotional and social themes, it remains kid-friendly.

4. What was Steven Universe diagnosed with?

While Steven was never given a specific medical diagnosis in Steven Universe Future, the show strongly suggests that he is dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).