Sydney Sweeney says starring in Madame Web was part of a ‘strategic business decision’: That film was a building block

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about the many reasons she signs up for a project. The actor, who starred as Julia Carpenter in Madame Web, talked to British GQ about the decision and said that it was more of a ‘strategic business decision’ for securing more future projects. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney got fake blood in her eye while filming Immaculate but said ‘keep shooting’: She was in a lot of pain) This image released by Sony Pictures shows Sydney Sweeney in a scene from Madame Web. (Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP)

In the interview with British GQ, Sydney said about Madame Web, "The movie is such a large movie with so many people involved. I was just hired as an actor and happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens and you take the ride.”

She further added how she views the film as an opportunity to establish important relationships in the industry. “To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella,” she said.

After Madame Web received negative reviews from critics and fans alike, Sydney joked about it on Saturday Night Live which she hosted for the first time a few weeks ago, “You definitely didn’t see me in Madame Web.”

Sydney has had back to back releases with Anyone But You, Madame Web and is now gearing up for Immaculate, the horror film directed by Michael Mohan which hits theatres on March 22.

