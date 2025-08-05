Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on affair rumors, wonders if stage 4 cancer was ‘payback’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has broken her silence regarding her long-speculated affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder. On the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, she spoke emotionally for the first time, admitting she caused pain and wondering if her stage 4 melanoma cancer is "payback" for her mistakes as per TMZ. Teddi Mellencamp addresses alleged affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder.(Getty Images via AFP)

Teddi Mellencamp on affair with Simon Schroeder

Mellencamp, 44, said she did hurt others during that period, though she refrained from confirming the affair outright, citing concern for her children’s privacy.

“Did I do things that hurt people? Yes,” she said. She shared how guilt and emotional turmoil have weighed on her heart.She then revealed something startling: she questioned if her cancer diagnosis might be a form of karmic repayment.

“To this day… I wonder if that's why I got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback,” she said. Mellencamp described feeling physically and mentally broken at the time, suffering debilitating headaches while searching for comfort in unhealthy ways.

She emphasized that she is not blaming her illness, but recognized that multiple tragedies hit her at once and left her without control.

Also read: RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp's dad already planning for her burial amid stage 4 cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp and Simon Schroeder's affair timeline

Previously, in November 2024, Mellencamp filed for divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave after a 13-year marriage. Soon after, Schroeder’s own spouse, Karli, also filed for divorce days later. Despite the turmoil, Arroyave temporarily paused the divorce when Teddi disclosed her cancer diagnosis this year. Mellencamp praised him for staying supportive during her health battle.

During the podcast, she reflected on shared pain, her actions hurt not only her and Edwin but their kids and even Schroeder's family. "So many people are hurt in the wreckage," she said. “The wreckage doesn’t happen on its own.” She expressed deep remorse, while emphasizing her desire to preserve relationships for the sake of her children.

FAQs:

Q: Did Teddi Mellencamp confirm affair with Simon Schroeder ?

A: She did not confirm it outright, but admitted she regretted actions that caused hurt.

Q: How does she describe her cancer diagnosis?

A: As a stage 4 melanoma that has spread, she wondered publicly whether it was karmic "payback," for her alleged affair.

Q: Did her husband support her through the illness?

A: Yes, Edwin Arroyave paused divorce proceedings and remained supportive during her treatment.