Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills home reportedly violated zoning laws with this move. Here's what we know so far

Jeff Bezos reportedly has a towering hedge fence encircling his $175 million Beverly Hills estate, per The New York Times. Jeff Bezos reportedly has a hedge fence at his Beverly Hills estate that may violate local zoning laws. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)(AFP)

The New York Times reported the estate is now wrapped in the tallest residential hedge in the city. The oversized greenery may violate Beverly Hills’ regulations, which cap fences and hedges in front yards at 3.5 feet.

Bezos’ Beverly Hills Estate tests the limits of zoning rules

The city of Beverly Hills states that walls, fences and hedges have specific ordinances that control development standards of the same, particularly in the exclusive Trousdale Estates neighborhood. These rules are designed to preserve property views by limiting how tall such barriers can be.

The New York Times also notes that sometimes Beverly Hills is lax in the enforcement of the ordinances of its wealthy homeowners. So there’s a decent chance the world’s fourth-richest man is simply letting it slide.

The hedges were already in place when Bezos bought the estate in 2020, so it’s not entirely clear whether he installed them himself. But what is clear is that he chose to keep them rather than trim them down.

Zoning laws can’t touch Jeff Bezos?

When your net worth of $230 billion, zoning rules tend to become more of a mild inconvenience, right?

Fresh off his wedding in Venice to Lauren Sánchez, Bezos seems unfazed by city rules or possible red tape. After all, when you have a $500 million real estate portfolio spanning New York, Hawaii, Malibu, Texas, and Florida, where he recently bought a mansion on Indian Creek Island, home to names like Gisele Bundchen and Ivanka Trump, minor local violations are hardly a headache.

Architectural Digest reported that the Beverly Hills property itself has a storied past. The 10-acre compound was constructed in 1937 by Warner Bros. movie mogul Jack Warner as a Georgian-style mansion. It comprises 13,600 square feet and antique wood flooring thought to be the same floor Napoleon himself used to propose to Empress Josephine.

Bezos purchased it from recording and film executive David Geffen for a record-setting $165 million.