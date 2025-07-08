Jeff Bezos buying Vogue as gift for Lauren Sanchez? Amazon CEO's wife's new cover fuels speculations

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding was the talk of the town, and it seems as though that Bezos is planning to give an extravagant wedding gift to his new bride by purchasing Vogue. The rumor gained momentum following Sanchez's recent Vogue cover shoot and Anna Wintour’s exit, sparking speculation of a shake-up behind the scenes. Jeff Bezos buying Vogue as gift Lauren Sanchez? Amazon CEO's wife's new cover fuels speculations (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo)(REUTERS)

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Bezos is allegedly in talks to buy Conde Nast, the powerhouse behind Vogue. If this information turns out to be true, the move would make Bezos the owner of fashion’s most iconic magazine.

Lauren Sanchez’s Vogue cover

Sanchez graced the digital edition wearing a wedding dress chosen by none other than Dame Anna Wintour, from Dolce & Gabbana. The fashion cover dropped just weeks after Wintour revealed she was stepping down as Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief after 37 years. Though she still is overseeing the global operations, the back-to-back events have fueled talk of something larger on the cards.

Since 1959, Condé Nast has remained under the private ownership of the Newhouse family via Advance Publications, and they continue to insist that their portfolio of iconic titles isn’t up for grabs. Still, recent developments have raised eyebrows. A wave of global layoffs and the shuttering of Vogue’s Hanover Square offices in London, replaced by a nondescript WeWork near Waterloo, have left many questioning the company’s direction.

"The rumour that Jeff is going to buy Conde Nast is all anyone's talking about in the fashion industry and inside Vogue," a source told The Mail.

Indeed, Sanchez’s appearance on Vogue’s July cover has only added fuel to the fire. Condé Nast, which owns influential fashion houses like Vogue, The New Yorker and Vanity Fair, is estimated to be worth around $5 billion, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If there’s any truth to the speculation, Bezos would need to part with a substantial sum to acquire the media empire. However, a person close to Jeff Bezos dismissed the whispers altogether. As quoted by The Daily Mail, the source stated, “The rumor that he was thinking of purchasing Condé Nast was totally untrue.”

FAQs

Who is Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos is former president and CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest individuals.

Could Jeff Bezos be eyeing Vogue as a power move?

He’s publicly denied the claims, but the coincidence of Lauren Sanchez’s bridal-themed cover and the chatter inside fashion circles suggests there might be more brewing beneath the surface.

Why is Anna Wintour’s name tied to the rumors?

For the unaware, Wintour is said to have personally curated Sanchez’s cover shoot. Even after resigning as Editor-in-Chief, she maintains a strong grip on Condé Nast’s editorial direction, fueling speculation.