The Amazing Race 38 cast revealed: Former Big Brother stars team up with family and partners

CBS has officially locked in season 38 of The Amazing Race, and this year comes with a reality TV twist. The network revealed in August 2025 that the entire lineup is built around former Big Brother contestants, who will compete alongside close family members, friends, or partners. According to People, the renewal was first confirmed back in February, when season 37 was still on air. The Amazing Race season 38 drops this September.(X/@Realitytv__fan)

Executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri called the journey “an extraordinary feat of storytelling and logistics,” noting that over the show’s run they have visited nearly 100 countries and logged more than 1 million miles.

Host Phil Keoghan is back to guide the racers, a role he has held since the series debuted in 2001. “After 38 seasons, I have never seen so much emotion,” Keoghan teased in the trailer.

Which Big Brother stars are racing?

The cast includes 13 pairs, each tied to Big Brother. Among them, Enzo Palumbo (seasons 12 and 22) is racing with his brother Jack, while season 18’s Natalie Negrotti is paired with her sister Stephanie. Season 21 alum Kat Dunn joined with boyfriend Alex Romo.

Season 23 faces Hannah Chaddha and Kyland Young are back-Hannah with her sister Simone, and Kyland with Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale, who is also his partner. Joseph Abdin (season 24) brought his brother Adam, while fellow alum Matt Turner is running with his wife Megan.

From season 25, Izzy Gleicher competes with fiancée Paige Seber, and winner Jag Bains teams up with his brother Jas. Season 26 adds four more duos, including Angela Murray with her daughter Lexi, Rubina Bernabe with her sister Kristine, Tucker Des Lauriers with his brother Eric, and winner Chelsie Baham with her father Jack.

Where season 38 was filmed and when it airs?

This time, the race stretched across Europe. Teams began in Amsterdam before moving through Prague, Budapest, and Romania. CBS hinted at “new heights in Prague,” a royal-style bath in Budapest, and a 13,000-foot skydive over Romania.

Also read: Who is George Cheeks? CBS boss who canceled Colbert now oversees South Park

A new twist also shook up the game: the first challenge began before the race even officially started. The fastest pair grabbed an express pass, while the slowest faced a Hazard.

Season 38 premieres Thursday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Starting Oct. 1, new episodes will air Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

FAQs

Who was robbed on The Amazing Race?

Fans have often debated controversial eliminations, but CBS has never officially called any team “robbed.”

Who won Amazing Race 38?

The winner has not yet been revealed. The season premieres Sept. 25, 2025, on CBS and Paramount+.

Do contestants on The Amazing Race get paid?

Yes. Teams receive stipends for each leg of the race, with the winning team taking home the $1 million grand prize.

Are Nicole and Travis from The Amazing Race still together?

Nicole Chien and Travis Jasper, who competed in season 23, are still married.