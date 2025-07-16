Big Brother contestant Isaiah ‘Zae’ Frederich uses offensive slur on live feed, sparks mixed reactions

There’s more drama on Big Brother after a current houseguest got caught saying an offensive slur during a late-night chat that aired on the live stream. While playing chess with Keanu Soto, Isaiah "Zae" Frederich shocked viewers when he suddenly said, "Oh st. I'm a f****r***d." Isaiah "Zae" Frederich shocked viewers when he suddenly said, "Oh st. I'm a f****r***d." (@zae_fred/ Instagram)

After realizing what he’d said, Zae quickly corrected himself and added, "Damn, I shouldn’t say that word."

Keanu answered, "No, you shouldn't," and then asked out loud if the live feed was even on — not knowing fans were already watching. Zae admitted, "That's one of the ones I was working on not saying," and both of them laughed. Keanu said, "I think you're good … you’re lucky it's late."

The video gained lot of attention on Internet, with many comparing it to what happened in 2023, when Luke Valentine was kicked out of the house for saying the N-word on camera.

At that time, CBS released a statement saying, "Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house."

Netizens react

Netizens have shared mixed reactions on X, with many defending Zae's behavior. The remarks were posted in the comment section of TMZ's post.

One user wrote, “They’re comparing retard to the N word? C’mon now…”

A different user wrote, “I don't see anything wrong with this. Here's why. When a contestant goes into the house they are encouraged to be themselves. Even their uncouth selves. Now it's a problem?”

Another user wrote, “When did it become ok throw that word around again? It’s everywhere again.”

A different user was ‘surprised’ and wrote, “Surprised. Always thought all BB contestants were decent, mannered and respectful.”

One of the users defended the slur and wrote, “Retard is not a slur. It's a medical term. Let's stop this mess. Don't be so woke. It's cringe.”

One user wrote, “Well, that escalated quickly, Who knew reality TV could go off the rails so spectacularly? Classic 'Big Brother' drama.”