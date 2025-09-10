The Conjuring Last Rites spoilers lead to brawl inside Pune theatre, man assaulted, police gets involved

Horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is currently running to near-packed houses in India. The film has taken a running start at the box office in the country, minting over ₹60 crore in the opening weekend, the highest for any horror film in India. Clearly, there is a strong fanbase for the film here. How seriously the audiences take the film was evident after an altercation about the film's spoilers at a screening in Pune led to a brawl and a man getting assaulted. The Conjuring Last Rites sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as the Warrens.

Man assaulted over The Conjuring: Last Rites spoilers

PTI reported that a 29-year-old software professional and his wife were all allegedly assaulted inside a film theatre in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune over a fight about The Conjuring: Last Rites spoilers.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the complainant and his wife had gone to watch the film at a multiplex. According to police, the accused and his wife were seated in the back row, and the accused kept narrating the story aloud to her. When the complainant asked him to stop and not to spoil the suspense and disturb others, the accused allegedly abused and attacked him. When the complainant's wife intervened, the accused and his wife assaulted her too.

Police complaint filed

The complaint says that the complainant has received minor injuries in the alleged assault. He later approached the police, and a case was registered at Chinchwad police station under BNS sections 117 (abetting offence in public), 115 (abetment), 352 (assault) and relevant provisions. Police officials told agencies that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

All about The Conjuring

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the final instalment in the mega-successful Conjuring series, based on the lives of real-life 'ghost hunters' Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film sees them come together for one final time. The film saw middling reviews from critics across the world, but it has still had a winning start at the box office. It earned ₹61 crore net in India in its first four days, a record for the horror genre. Worldwide, the film has already made $210 million.