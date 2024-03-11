 Al Pacino shakes up Oscars with memorable best picture announcement | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Godfather star Al Pacino’s unconventional announcement of best picture goes viral

The Godfather star Al Pacino’s unconventional announcement of best picture goes viral

ByNikhita Mehta
Mar 11, 2024 10:05 PM IST

"I love how no one reacted fully until the music started," a netizen wrote on X, formerly Twitter


At the 96th Academy Awards, veteran actor Al Pacino's presentation of the Best Picture award captivated the internet due to its unorthodox nature. The Godfather star diverted from the traditional format of "And the winner for Best Picture goes to... Oppenheimer", the 83-year-old actor simply declared, "Only one will take the award for Best Picture," as he stood before the stars at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Al Pacino presents the award for best picture during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP/PTI(AP03_11_2024_000030A)(AP)
Al Pacino presents the award for best picture during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP/PTI(AP03_11_2024_000030A)(AP)

"And, uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will, here it comes," Pacino went on, drawing laughs from the audience. Rather than announcing the nominees, the Godfather star simply went for the envelope and announced, “And my eyes see Oppenheimer? Yes, yes.”

Al Pacino's Oscars announcement sends fans into frenzy

This announcement sparked a storm of reactions on social media, with netizens finding humour in Pacino's fumbled delivery. One user on X (formerly Twitter) quipped, "Al Pacino announced Best Picture like this was the first time he had ever heard of a film called Oppenheimer. #Oscars." Another noticed the nonchalant nature of Pacino's delivery, commenting, “Al Pacino: sure whatever it’s Oppenheimer ok bye bye.”

"I love how no one reacted fully until the music started," another person chimed on X, formerly Twitter.

Some even thanked Al Pacino for ending the ceremony five minutes earlier."thank you Al Pacino for wrapping it up 5 mins early. goodnight team." said one user on X, formerly Twitter.

The moment also evoked memories of the infamous mix-up at the 89th Academy Awards when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight. Pacino's blunder brought back echoes of that unforgettable incident, adding to the entertainment of social media users.

For the record, the nominations included Barbie, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, and, well, Oppenheimer.

The biopic took home seven Oscars, including director, actor, supporting actor, original score, cinematography, and film editing.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
