The Killer drops on November 10 on Netflix: 6 things to know about the David Fincher, Michael Fassbender thriller

The Killer drops on November 10 on Netflix: 6 things to know about the David Fincher, Michael Fassbender thriller

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 08, 2023 03:28 PM IST

David Fincher's The Killer is adapted from a French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis “Matz” Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jucamon.

The Killer, David Fincher's action thriller starring Michael Fassbender in the titular role, is set to release this Friday on November 10 on Netflix after a limited theatrical run from October 27. Adapted from a French graphic novel series of the same name, by Alexis “Matz” Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jucamon, it premiered at the Venice Film Festival. (Also Read: The Killer trailer: David Fincher makes a case for Michael Fassbender's cold and calculated hitman. Watch)

Michael Fassbender plays a assassin on the loose in The Killer
Michael Fassbender plays a assassin on the loose in The Killer

Here are 5 things you need to know about The Killer:

David Fincher's seventh thriller

While David has directed 12 films so far, The Killer is his seventh thriller. Best known for helming nail-biting thrillers like Se7en, The Game, Panic Room, Zodiac, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl, the auteur has also directed two thriller shows in House of Cards (2 episodes) and Mindhunter (7 episodes).

David's fifth collaboration with Netflix

David has directed three Netflix shows in House of Cards, Mindhunter, and Love, Death & Robots (directed one episode). Besides these, his last directorial, Mank (2020), also released on Netlfix after a limited theatrical run and subsequently even won a couple of Oscars next year.

Maiden collaboration with Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender is best known for films like 300, Inglorious Basterds, the X-Men franchise, 12 Years A Slave, and Steve Jobs. The Killer marks his maiden collaboration with David Fincher.

Brad Pitt as producer

Brad Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment is one of the co-producers on The Killer. Interestingly, Brad delivered three of the most memorable performances of his career in films directed by David Fincher – Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Tilda Swinton in star cast

Academy Award-winning actor Tilda Swinton will be seen in a crucial role in The Killer too. She plays The Expert, a fellow assassin of The Killer living in New York. A still of Michael and Tilda squaring off at a New York bar was recently unveiled online.

What's The Killer about?

It revolves around the titular assassin who gets into an international manhunt after something goes wrong. The synopsis by Netflix states, “Solitary, cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he's losing his mind, if not his cool.”

