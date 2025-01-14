The Sandman famed author Neil Gaiman faces multiple sexual harassment allegations by 9 women: Report

Neil Gaiman, celebrated author of ‘The Sandman’ and ‘Coraline,’ faces allegations of sexual assault from multiple women, as detailed in a New York Magazine cover story. Accusers recount disturbing incidents involving Neil Gaiman, with claims of sexual misconduct and coercion, as Gaiman's representatives refute all allegations and assert innocence.(Neil Gaiman/Instagram)

The Vulture piece, titled ‘There Is No Safe Word,’ builds on prior reporting by Tortoise Media, which released a six-part podcast, ‘Master,’ in July, covering accusations from five women. New York Magazine’s investigation expands the scope, with eight women speaking on the record about their experiences.

One accuser, Scarlett Pavlovich, alleges she met Gaiman through his ex-wife Amanda Palmer in New Zealand. Pavlovich, then 22, says Palmer asked her to babysit their 5-year-old child.

Pavlovich accuses Gaiman of sexual misconduct during babysitting experience

Pavlovich recounts an incident with Vulture where Gaiman allegedly invited her to bathe in a claw-foot tub in his garden. She claimed, “He put his fingers straight into my ass and tried to put his penis in my ass. And I said, ‘No, no.’ Then he tried to rub his penis between my breasts, and I said ‘no’ as well. Then he asked if he could come on my face, and I said ‘no’ but he did anyway.”

“He said, ‘Call me ‘master,’ and I’ll come,’” Pavlovich told New York Magazine. She alleges these incidents continued during her time as a babysitter, including one where Gaiman allegedly used butter as a lubricant and later forced her to perform non-consensual acts.

Pavlovich further claims Gaiman engaged in sexual activity with her while his son was present in a hotel room in Auckland. “What the fuck are you doing?” she reportedly asked, describing her shock.

Gaiman denies all allegations as false

Gaiman's spokesperson refuted all the allegations “false, not to mention deplorable.” Pavlovich later signed an NDA, receiving $9,200 across multiple payments. In January 2023, she filed a police report, but the case was closed without charges, as cops cited no evidence was found.

Another accuser, Caroline, worked as a caretaker on Gaiman’s property in Woodstock, N.Y. She alleges Gaiman initiated sexual encounters, including one where he allegedly placed her hand on his genitals while his son was in bed with them. Caroline eventually signed an NDA in exchange for $300,000. Gaiman’s representatives also deny any misconduct and assert that Caroline initiated their encounters.

Another accuser, Kendra Stout, alleges Gaiman raped her in 2007 after she repeatedly said no, and Katherine Kendall, who claims he attempted to assault her on a tour bus. Kendall states Gaiman later gave her $60,000 for therapy to “make up for the damage.”