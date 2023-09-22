The Voice Season 24 - Release date, judges, where to watch and more

The Voice, America's beloved singing competition, is set to return for its 24th season with a new face on the coaching panel. After Blake Shelton bid adieu to the show in season 23, country music legend Reba McEntire has stepped in to fill his big boots. The Voice returns for Season 24 with new coach Reba McEntire. Premieres September 25th on NBC.(X/NBCTheVoice)

Joining Reba McEntire on the coaching panel are familiar faces, including John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan. This marks Legend's eighth season, Stefani's seventh season, Horan's second season, and McEntire's debut as a full-time coach, although she has previously graced the show as a guest coach and mentor. Hosting duties for season 24 will be handled by the ever-charming Carson Daly.

Here's everything you need to know about The Voice Season 24:

The Voice Season 24 release date

The Voice Season 24 is set to premiere on Monday, September 25th, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. For fans eager to dive into the talent-packed competition, the show will air back-to-back episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC during the blind auditions and battle rounds. As the season progresses, it will return to a once-a-week schedule for the live shows.

The Voice Season 24 teams

As the competition unfolds, the teams for Season 24 will be revealed. Keep an eye out for updates on members joining Team Legend, Team Gwen, Team Niall, and Team Reba.

How to watch The Voice Season 24

For traditional cable subscribers, The Voice Season 24 will air on NBC, making it accessible to a wide audience. If you're transitioning to live TV streaming services, platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV offer NBC as part of their channel lineups.

The Voice Season 24 streaming release date

For cord-cutters who rely solely on streaming services, a Peacock subscription is essential to catch the latest episodes of The Voice. The show will be available for streaming on Peacock the day after it airs on NBC.

With Reba McEntire's addition to the coaching lineup and a fresh pool of talented contestants, The Voice Season 24 promises to deliver another season filled with unforgettable performances and fierce competition. Mark your calendars for September 25th and get ready to be captivated by the voices of the future!

